FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Nikkei edges up, hovers at 10-1/2-month high as weak yen supports
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 2:35 AM / 9 months ago

Nikkei edges up, hovers at 10-1/2-month high as weak yen supports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Mining stocks higher after oil prices gain

* Exporters steady as dollar stands tall

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei rose on Monday morning, hovering at 10-1/2-month highs after the yen weakened further, but gains could be limited on investor caution after the market's recent sharp rally.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.6 percent to 18,072.01 in mid-morning trade, to its highest since Jan. 7.

The Nikkei has gained more than 11 percent since Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8, as investors believe that his administration would embark on expansionary fiscal policies and boost growth.

In early Asian trade, the dollar rose to 111.125 yen, its highest since May 31.

"As long as the dollar stands tall against the yen, Japanese stocks will likely be helped. But once Trump mentions protectionism on trade, investors who have been cautious against the recent rally are expected to take profits," said Kazuhiro Takahashi, an equity strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Exporters were steady, with Toyota Motor Corp gaining 0.7 percent, Panasonic Corp advancing 1.2 percent and Canon Inc rising 1.0 percent.

Mining stocks were in demand after oil prices rose around 1 percent as producer cartel OPEC moved closer to an output cut to rein in oversupply that has kept prices low for over two years.

Inpex Corp surged 2.9 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co soared 2.2 percent.

The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,439.60 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.7 percent to 12,913.37.

Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.