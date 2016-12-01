Nikkei closes at highest since Dec 2015 on OPEC deal, weaker yen

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei ended at its highest since last December on Thursday, led by mining stocks after OPEC agreed to cut crude output for the first time since 2008 to support oil prices, while a weak yen lifted overall sentiment.

The Nikkei share average gained 1.1 percent to 18,513.12, the highest closing level since Dec. 30, 2015.

The broader Topix added 0.9 percent to 1,483.27, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1.0 percent to 13,311.39. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)