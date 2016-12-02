Nikkei dips as investors take profits, on track for weekly gain

* Higher yields bolster banking, securities shares

* Shares of Apple suppliers pressured

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average was poised for a weekly gain but dipped as investors locked in gains ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the session, with losses kept in check as higher Japanese yields lifted financial shares.

The Nikkei was down 0.5 percent at the end of morning trade at 18,425.45, but up 0.2 percent for the week, in which it probed 11-month highs.

The broader Topix as well as the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 were both down 0.2 percent at 1,480.79 and 13,287.41 respectively.

"Profit-taking ahead of the weekend is the likely cause of today's Nikkei drop," said Hiroki Allen, chief representative of Superfund Japan in Tokyo, noting a spate of event risks ahead.

But shares of lenders and securities firms rose in line with higher yields on Japanese government bonds after yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries jumped to their highest levels since June 2015.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange banking subindex gained 3.2 percent, and the securities subindex was up 3.5 percent.

"The banking and financial sector is really kicking all of this up, but what we're seeing this morning is people reacting to the uncertainties," said Gavin Parry, managing director of Parry International Trading in Hong Kong.

"We've got the jobs data tonight, with more probability of a negative shock than a positive shock, because the positive is already factored in," he said. "We also have the Italian referendum on Sunday, which is a toss of a coin."

Economists polled by Reuters expect the nonfarm payrolls report to show that U.S. employers added 175,000 jobs in November, compared to 161,000 in October.

If the government loses Sunday's referendum on constitutional reform it will be harder for Italy's struggling banks to recapitalise, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

Apple Inc's Japanese suppliers underperformed the broader market, after Apple reportedly began reducing orders for iPhone 7, according to DigiTimes.

Alps Electric fell 3.3 percent, Taiyo Yuden shed 1.8 percent, and Murata Manufacturing dropped 2.9 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)