* Financials, exporters attract buying
* Mitsui & Co soars on gas field deal
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 6 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded on Tuesday as strong U.S. economic data helped offset
worries about instability in the European Union after Italian
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's resignation.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 18,434.08 points by
midmorning trade, supported by financials, exporters and real
estate stocks.
Japanese stocks have climbed around 7 percent since the U.S.
election last month, fuelled by expectations of significant
economic stimulus and cuts in corporate taxes and regulations
under President-elect Donald Trump.
Those views have pushed up the dollar, weakening the yen and
offering to boost earnings for Japanese exporters.
"The market is consolidating a recent run of gains as every
asset class soared too fast," Yutaka Miura, a senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities, referring to stocks, the
dollar-yen moves and bond yields.
Gains in U.S. shares overnight supports sentiment in
Japanese equities, after U.S. services sector activity hit a
one-year high in November, with a surge in production boosting
hiring, further evidence of strength in the economy that clears
the way for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next
week.
Italian voters' rejection of a constitutional referendum on
Sunday stoked worries about Italy's political stability and its
banking system but financial markets recovered from an initial
fright with stocks, euro rebounding and bond yields rising as
investors concluded the fallout from Renzi's resignation could
be contained.
Of the Topix's 33 subsectors, 26 were in positive territory,
with Nomura Holdings rising 2.4 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group adding 1.1 percent and Toyota Motor
Corp gaining 0.8 percent.
Meanwhile, trading house Mitsui & Co soared 2.0
percent after it said that it has agreed to buy a 20 percent
stake in four blocks in the U.S. offshore oil and gas fields in
the Gulf of Mexico from Royal Dutch Shell Plc for an
undisclosed amount.
The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,474.72 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.5 percent to
13,221.65.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)