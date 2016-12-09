* Mining stocks outperform on rising oil prices
* Tepco falls after govt doubles Fukushima-related costs
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 9 Japanese stocks rose to their
highest level in a year on Friday morning, supported by Wall
Street gains and solid buying of exporters on the back of a
weaker yen.
The mining sector was the top gainer on the
board, rising 2.8 percent after oil prices extended a rally on
Friday, buoyed by growing optimism that non-OPEC producers might
agree to cut output following a cartel agreement to limit
production.
Inpex Corp soared 2.8 percent and Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co jumped 4.1 percent.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.1 percent to
18,970.98 in midmorning trade, after earlier jumping to
18,983.47, the highest level since December 2015.
For the week, the index is poised to rise 3 percent for its
fifth straight weekly gains.
U.S. shares set fresh record highs overnight as a month-long
rally following Republican Donald Trump's election win on Nov. 8
rolled on.
"The U.S. market seems to be the only market still enjoying
a Trump rally," said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at
Daiwa Securities. "U.S. market's strength is giving a boost to
Japanese shares."
The dollar was firm at 114.070 yen. Bellwether stocks
took the cue of a weaker yen and rose sharply, with Sony Corp
up 3.2 percent, Nintendo Corp 3.0 percent
higher and TDK Corp up 1.7 percent.
Tokyo Electric Power Co, reversed earlier gains and
fell 3.7 percent after Japan's trade ministry said it has nearly
doubled its projections for costs related to the Fukushima
nuclear disaster to 21.5 trillion yen ($188.40 billion).
The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,521.33 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to
13,623.93.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)