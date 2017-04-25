FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei extends gains on weaker yen, global rally
April 25, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 4 months ago

Nikkei extends gains on weaker yen, global rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Investors relieved as North Korea takes no new missile steps

* Securities shares jump in line with market gains

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average retook the 19,000 level on Tuesday for the first time in three weeks, buoyed by overseas gains as well as relief that North Korea did not conduct another missile test to mark a military anniversary.

Investors had speculated that Pyongyang could launch another long-range missile launch to coincide with the 85th anniversary of the foundation of the North's Korean People's Army on Tuesday. Such launches have typically come in the morning.

The Nikkei finished up 1.1 percent at 19,079.33 points, getting a tailwind from a modestly weaker yen.

The dollar added 0.4 percent on the day to 110.13 yen .

Securities firms outperformed, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's securities subindex gaining 2.5 percent.

The broader Topix rose 1.1 percent to 1,519.21, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 1.1 percent to 13,596.77. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

