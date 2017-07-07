(Refiles to remove extraneous word in first bullet point)
* BOJ's move triggers turnaround in weak exporters
* Nikkei on track to fall 0.3 percent for the week
* Put-call ratio rising on geopolitical tension
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, July 7 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped to a three-week low on Friday morning after global
shares tumbled, but investors wasted no time trimming losses
after the Bank Of Japan raised its purchases of government bonds
in its market operations.
In a move aimed at stemming a rise in yields, the central
bank on Friday offered to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year
JGBs at a yield of 0.110 percent and also increased its buying
of five- to 10-year JGBs through an auction to 500 billion yen
from 450 billion yen.
The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 19,979.72 in
midmorning trade, after falling to as low as 19,856.65 earlier,
the lowest point since June 15. For the week, the Nikkei is on
track to fall 0.3 percent.
"The BOJ showed its intent on rising bond yields, which
triggered the yen to weaken that was positive for the stock
market," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
The central bank's move quickly triggered a turnaround in
currency-sensitive exporters, such as automakers and tech
companies, which fell initially after a sharp decline in Wall
Street soured sentiment.
Toyota Motor Corp rose 1.1 percent, Nissan Motor Co
added 0.7 percent and Tokyo Electron gained
1.0 percent.
The dollar soared 0.6 percent to 113.82 yen, compared
with 113.11 yen earlier.
On the other hand, domestic-demand sensitive stocks
languished. Real estate companies Mitsui Fudosan Co and
Mitsubishi Estate Co both dropped 1.4 percent.
Construction shares also underperformed. Kajima Corp
shed 1.9 percent and Taisei Corp declined 1.2
percent.
Wall Street retreated after disappointing labour market data
clashed with the possibility of a more hawkish Federal
Reserve.
That said, investors are cautious with rising yields in
Europe on bets the European Central Bank is moving ever closer
towards unwinding its massive monetary stimulus.
Also making investors wary is ongoing tension in the Korean
peninsula after North Korea's launch this week of what it said
was a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile.
Before the G20 summit on the weekend, Japan, the United
States and South Korea agreed to push for China to play a larger
role in reining in North Korea's nuclear ambitions.
Mutsumi Kagawa, chief global strategist at Rakuten
Securities, said the geopolitical risks were a cloud over the
Japanese market for the time being, with the Nikkei's put-call
ratio - viewed as an indicator of investor sentiment - rising
since earlier this week.
The ratio is calculated by dividing the number of traded put
Nikkei options by the number of traded Nikkei call options.
"The rising put-call ratio reflects investors' cautious
stance in the market, which reminds us about the geopolitical
tensions in the region in the spring," Kagawa said.
The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,613.01.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)