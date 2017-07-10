* Shippers soar after cos integrate container businesses
* Weak yen lifts exporters
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, July 10 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Monday morning after Wall Street gained on Friday, while the
dollar strengthened against the yen on the heels of U.S. jobs
data that gave investors more confidence in the strength of the
U.S. economy.
The Nikkei gained 0.6 percent to 20,047.33 in
midmorning trade.
"It's a straightforward market today. There is demand in
cyclical stocks such as automakers and tech stocks taking cues
from U.S. shares," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst
at Daiwa Securities.
Meanwhile, the marine transport sector was the
best sectoral performer after the three major shippers
established a holding company and an operating company to
integrate their container shipping businesses.
Nippon Yusen KK jumped 4.1 percent, Kawasaki Kisen
Kaisha surged 4.4 percent and Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd
soared 6.2 percent.
Overall sentiment was positive after U.S. jobs growth beat
forecasts, lifting the dollar against the yen and helping
exporters. Subaru Corp, which has large exposure in the
U.S. market, rose 1.0 percent while Honda Motor Co
gained 0.8 percent.
The dollar was 0.1 percent higher at 113.98 yen,
after notching a high of 114.18 yen in the wake of the jobs
report, its loftiest level since May 11.
Tech shares were also in demand. Advantest Corp
gained 2.3 percent, Tokyo Electron surged 2.5 percent
and Panasonic Corp added 2.2 percent.
U.S. job growth surged more than expected in June and
employers increased hours for workers, suggesting the Federal
Reserve could stick to its plan for its third interest rate hike
this year and begin to reduce its balance sheet despite sluggish
wage gains and tepid inflation.
On the other hand, banking shares languished, with
Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group falling 0.9 percent and
Mizuho Financial Group dropping 0.6 percent.
The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,613.90.