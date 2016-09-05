TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.2 percent on Monday morning to levels not seen in three months, tracking strong performances on Wall Street.
The Nikkei gained 1.2 percent to 17,135.81, the highest level since June 1. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
