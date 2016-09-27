FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

Nikkei falls to 7-1/2-week low after U.S. shares fall; focus on debate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a 7-1/2-week low on Tuesday morning after U.S. shares fell, while investors cautiously await the first U.S. presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

The Nikkei fell 1.5 percent to 16,299.84 in early trade, after hitting as low as 16,285.41, the lowest level since Aug. 5.

The broader Topix shed 1.5 percent to 1,315.40 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.6 percent to 11,780.70. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

