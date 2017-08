TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a two-month low on Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as Brexit fears continued to sap risk appetite globally.

The Nikkei fell to 15,968.44, its lowest since April 12, before crawling back above 16,000.00. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)