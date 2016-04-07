Dutch NN downgrades Japan stocks to underweight on weakening dollar -CIO

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Dutch pension and investment fund manager NN Investment Partners downgraded its stance on Japanese equities to “underweight” from “overweight”, citing the risk of weakening dollar, its head of investment said in an interview with Reuters.

“Being long Japanese equities was the consensus trade, and of course, there is an end to those trades,” said Hans Stoter, chief investment officer at the former ING’s insurance and investment arm.

NN IP, which maintained a positive stance on Japanese equities for more than three years since shortly after Shinzo Abe became prime minister in December 2012, lowered its stance to “underweight” in late March.

Stoter said the aboutface in the investment strategy was triggered by uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate hike path and the risk of a weakening dollar.

The yen has gained about 10 percent against the dollar this year, to hit a 17-month high of 108.02 yen on Thursday.

“In a shorter term tactical view, the regions that benefit from a weaker dollar, namely the U.S., U.K. and Emerging, are the ones we prefer at this moment, while Europe and Japan are lower in our ranking, because of the risks of a stronger yen and a stronger euro and the impact on corporate profits.”

The Nikkei share average fell more than 17 percent year-to-date as the Japanese economy slumped to the verge of recession despite the massive “Abenomics” stimulus programme carried out by Abe since late 2012.

With foreign players accounting for about two-thirds of the entire trading in the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board, offshore investor flows are the most important determinant of market direction.

Foreigners bought 15 trillion yen in Japanese stocks in 2013, the first year of Abenomics, sparking a rally of 56.7 percent in the Nikkei. But they were net sellers for 12 straight weeks through the week ended March 25, the longest such streak since the period straddling late 2008 and early 2009.

Stoter, who oversees 187 billion euro ($212.5 billion) of assets as of December 31, said it was too early to tell if Abenomics would succeed but it had a good chance of success if the Bank of Japan can keep it up longer than the Fed and the European Central Bank.

But he said he also needed to see more productivity growth.

“One risk I see is that corporates are not investing in productivity growth, but rather using the excess cash to pay dividends and buy back their own shares. This is something that could be a worry in the long term.” ($1=0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)