a year ago
Nikkei turns negative after news of possible nuclear test by N.Korea
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
September 9, 2016 / 1:15 AM / a year ago

Nikkei turns negative after news of possible nuclear test by N.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average turned negative in mid-morning trade on Friday, erasing earlier gains after sentiment was soured by news of an artificial earthquake in North Korea seen as a possible nuclear test.

The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 16,917.22 as of 0058 GMT, after rising to as high as 17,029.78 earlier.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.3-magnitude seismic event in North Korea on Friday, near a nuclear test site in the northeastern part of the county. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

