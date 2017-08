TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average opened higher to a fresh six-month peak after U.S. shares soared on hopes that President-elect Donald Trump's policies could boost growth.

The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 17,526.61 at the open, the highest level since April 28. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)