Sega Sammy shares soar on profit outlook hike

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shares of Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings jumped on Thursday after the company more than doubled its half-year profit outlook.

The gaming company's shares were up 2.8 percent at 1,466 yen ($14.53) after earlier rising as high as 1,521 yen, their highest since July 2015.

On Wednesday, Sega Sammy revised its operating profit forecast for the six months through Sept. 30 to 14 billion yen, more than double its previous guidance of 6.5 billion yen. ($1 = 100.8800 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Paul Tait)