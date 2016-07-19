Japan's Mothers index futures off to slow start

* Mothers Index futures make Japan market debut

* Bourse hopes futures will lure new investors to startup index

By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Futures contracts of Japan's benchmark start-up stock index attracted meagre volumes on their debut on Tuesday as investors remained cautious about the new derivative product.

Trading in Mothers Index futures was 2.6 billion yen ($24.5 million), a small fraction of the 114 billion yen turnover in its underlying cash counterparts, which are mostly driven by speculative Japanese retail traders.

In contrast, trading volumes of the Nikkei and Topix futures contracts were 60 percent of their underlying components on Monday.

The Mothers Index - an acronym for Market Of The High-growth and Emerging Stocks - comprises biotech ventures and other small-caps, and is known to be much more volatile than the main board. It attracts largely speculative investment, much of it from domestic retail investors.

The new futures contract - which is managed by the Osaka Exchange - enables investors to trade the index at a preset future date.

One of Osaka Exchange's main marketing points for the index futures was the ability to take short positions in Japan's 3.5 trillion yen Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers market, which has historically been limited by thin liquidity.

Hiromi Yamaji, the president of the Osaka Exchange, Japan's main financial derivatives trading centre, said last month foreign players have shown strong interest in the Mothers futures.

However, institutional investors are cautious.

"Unless you have a portfolio that is similar to the Mothers Index, you could end up taking more risks by trading its futures, rather than hedging," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management.

Despite the small-cap profile, the index includes three relatively large stocks that account for 40 percent of the index: biotech venture Sosei Group, robotics firm Cyberdine and social networking and mobile game developer Mixi. ($1 = 106.1000 yen) (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes)