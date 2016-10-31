FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
CORRECTED-Tokyo bourse's trading volume plunges to 4-year low in October
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-Tokyo bourse's trading volume plunges to 4-year low in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects volume figure in 2nd graph to 'billion' from 'trillion')

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Monthly trading volume plunged to a four-year low on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board and turnover hit its lowest for this year in October as liquidity was capped by the Bank of Japan's scheme to buy exchange-traded funds, traders said.

Just 34.29 billion shares changed hands on the first section in October, the lowest since September 2012, TSE and Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed on Monday.

That resulted in turnover of 38.4 trillion yen ($366 billion) for the month, below the previous low for this year of 38.9 trillion yen set in May.

The lows came despite a 5.9 percent rise for the Nikkei share average in October.

Traders said the central bank's buying of ETFs to support the market creates low volatility, which results in low liquidity. ($1 = 104.8000 yen) (Reporting by Hirotoshi Sugiyama and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.