FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan ruling party split as lower house OK's sales tax hike
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

Japan ruling party split as lower house OK's sales tax hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s lower house approved a plan to double the sales tax on Tuesday to help curb the nation’s snowballing debt following a breakthrough deal between the ruling bloc and the opposition.

But the compromise, which helped Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda end months of policy gridlock, could split his Democratic Party after public broadcaster NHK reported that 57 of its lawmakers failed to back the bill.

If 54 or more of them leave the party, the Democrats will lose their majority in the more powerful lower house, raising the prospect of an early election well before the chamber’s term ends in the summer of 2013.

The plan to double the tax to 10 percent by October 2015 was passed by 363 to 96 votes and should also clear the opposition-controlled upper house.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.