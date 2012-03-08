UPDATE 1-Japan lenders give wary backing to Tepco

(Adds trade minister comments on capital injection)

* Banks need clarity in utility’s turnaround plan before new loans

* Trade minister indicates govt seeking a majority stake (Adds minister comments)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Major creditors of Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) are ready to lend the loss-making utility 1 trillion yen ($12.4 billion) if they approve its turnaround plan, bank sources said on Thursday.

On capital injection into the utility -- another major issue in Tepco’s turnaround process -- trade minister Yukio Edano said the government intends to pick its top management following the injection of taxpayers’ money, indicating he is seeking a majority of voting rights.

The lenders are concerned whether two conditions -- raising power tariffs and restarting Tepco’s nuclear power plants -- can be met in the face of public and political opposition following the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster a year ago.

Sources said the most likely option under discussion is for Tokyo Electric to issue bonds backed by collateral to the lenders in exchange for the funds.

“We have a fiduciary duty to our clients and shareholders,” said a banking source.

“We cannot make a commitment when we are not sure about these things. We could get sued if things do not turn out as we expect and we cannot recover our loans,” said the source, who is not authorised to discuss the matter publicly so did not want to be identified.

Tepco said on Feb. 13 it would make a group net loss in the year to March 31 of 695 billion yen after its Fukushima plant was crippled by an earthquake and tsunami that triggered the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

It left the firm with huge clean-up, compensation and decommissioning costs.

The crisis also prompted Japan to scrap a plan to boost atomic power to meet more than half of electricity demand by 2030 from about 30 per cent before the accident. It plans to craft a new energy policy by summer.

Most of Japan’s nuclear reactors are shut down over public safety fears and may not reopen in time for the peak summer months. Tepco’s last remaining operating reactor will be shut for maintenance on March 26.

Unless the two conditions are met, bankers say Tepco is unlikely to return to profitability in the near future, much less repay its debts. With nuclear plants shut down, Tokyo Electric and other utilities are importing expensive fuel to fire power stations, adding to operating costs.

FIGHT OVER CONTROL

One concern of lenders is that Edano may demand a much smaller rate hike for retail users than the company wants, or even reject a tariff increase outright.

Edano has been fighting with Tepco over how much say the government will have in the utility’s management in exchange for what would be one of the world’s largest bailouts outside the banking sector.

Edano, who holds the energy portfolio, told reporters, “If we are to inject capital into Tepco, that means we will be an owner of Tepco. So, naturally, we will exercise our right as a shareholder in deciding who should run the company.”

Japanese law defines that shareholders with a majority of voting rights can select board members.

The government set up a bailout body last year to help Tepco pay for compensation for nuclear damage and the two are set to finalise a turnaround plan this month, which will include an injection of about 1 trillion yen in public funds.

Lenders, including the company’s main creditor Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, are planning to provide about 500 billion yen in new loans, 400 billion yen in credit lines and to roll over 170 billion yen in existing loans, three banking sources familiar with the matter said.

State-run Development Bank of Japan is likely to provide the bulk of the new loans, the sources said.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank and major trust banks and life insurance companies will also participate, the sources said. The plan is due to be submitted for government approval.

UNCERTAINTY

Some lenders are seeking reassurance about Tepco’s viability before committing new loans.

“There are still too many uncertain factors,” said a banking source.

Tepco, which provides power to about 45 million people in the Tokyo area, has already announced plans for a 17 percent rate hike for business users . Tariffs for households, though, are regulated by the government.

“Before we make loans, we have to make sure borrowers can pay them back. And we have to study the possibility of debt rescheduling or a waiver,” said an executive at a life insurance firm with loans to Tokyo Electric. ($1=80.835 yen) (Additional reporting by Kentaro Hamada, Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Neil Fullick and Linda Sieg)