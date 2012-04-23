FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tepco accepts govt plan to take majority stake-media
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
April 23, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Tepco accepts govt plan to take majority stake-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) has accepted a proposal that the government will take a majority stake in the utility in return for an injection of 1 trillion yen ($12.3 billion) in public funds in July, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

The government and Tepco, the operator of the tsunami-struck Fukushima nuclear plant, have been in dispute over how much say the government will have in the utility’s management in exchange for what would be one of the world’s biggest bailouts outside the banking sector. ($1 = 81.0750 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.