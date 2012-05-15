FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tepco sees record LNG burn of 23.3 mln T in 2012/13
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 15, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Tepco sees record LNG burn of 23.3 mln T in 2012/13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co 
expects it will consume a record 23.3 million tonnes of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the financial year to next March,
up 1.8 percent from a year earlier, to make up for lost nuclear
power output.	
    Last year's Fukushima nuclear crisis has led to all nuclear
reactors in Japan going offline amid fears about public safety.	
    Tepco procured 6.06 million tonnes of spot LNG in 2011/12, a
company spokesman said.	
    Following is a table of Tepco's fossil fuel purchases and
purchase plans. Units are in 1,000 tonnes for LNG and thermal
coal, and 1,000 kilolitres for oil.    	
    	
    Fuel type  2011/12  2012/13
          LNG  22,884   23,300 
    Crude oil   2,514      n/a 
     Fuel oil   5,562      n/a 
    Total oil   8,076   12,000 
 Thermal coal   3,222    3,000 
 	
	
 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

