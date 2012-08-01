FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prosecutors probe execs of Fukushima operator Tepco -Jiji
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 8:15 AM / 5 years ago

Prosecutors probe execs of Fukushima operator Tepco -Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Prosecutors have begun a probe of executives of Fukushima nuclear plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co and government officials after accepting complaints over the March 2011 disaster, Jiji news agency said on Wednesday.

A report last month by a panel of experts appointed by parliament concluded that radiation crisis that was triggered by the earthquake and tsunami could have been prevented, and that a failure to take adequate precautions at the plant was the result of “collusion” among the government, regulators and the plant operator, known as Tepco.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.