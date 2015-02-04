FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Tobacco says to end beverage production and sales by end-Sept
February 4, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Tobacco says to end beverage production and sales by end-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc (JT) said on Wednesday it will terminate production and sales of beverages by the end of September, as the former state monopoly focuses investment in tobacco business.

JT’s beverage operation is known for its “Roots” canned coffee and “Momono Tennen-sui” flavoured bottled water. The operation had about 50 billion yen ($425.68 million) in revenue for the financial year that ended in March last year.

The company said its vending machine operator subsidiaries will continue their business.

Industry insiders have long been anticipating consolidation in Japan’s mature beverage market, where too many players vie for shelf space and vending machine slots. ($1 = 117.4600 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

