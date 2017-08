LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco named a new chief executive for its international business on Tuesday, appointing Belgian national Eddy Pirard to run the world's third-biggest international tobacco company.

The company said Thomas McCoy, the current CEO of Japan Tobacco International, would retire on March 31, with Pirard taking over on April 1. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)