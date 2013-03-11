FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Tobacco shares to be sold at 2 percent discount-filing
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 11, 2013 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

Japan Tobacco shares to be sold at 2 percent discount-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Japan will sell shares of Japan Tobacco at 2,949 yen per stock, a 2.02 percent discount from Monday’s close, a government filing showed on Monday.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance, which owned just over 50 percent of Japan Tobacco, will sell a total of 333 million shares of the world’s No.3 tobacco company to fund the reconstruction of areas devastated by a 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Japan Tobacco bought 80 million of the shares from the ministry to reduce the impact of the sale to its stock price.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.