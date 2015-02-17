Japan Tobacco threatens legal action vs Ireland over packaging-Irish Times

DUBLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Cigarette maker Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has threatened to take legal action against the Irish government unless it halts moves to introduce a law requiring plain packaging of cigarettes, the Irish Times reported on Tuesday.

JTI and the Irish government did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment on the report.

The Irish government said in 2013 that the country was to become the first in the European Union to ban branding on cigarette packages. The Irish parliament’s health committee is due to debate the legislation on Tuesday.

The British government has since said it plans to introduce a similar law before May.

The Irish Times reported that a letter from JTI Ireland asked the Irish government not take any steps to enact the legislation pending the outcome of legal action against the British law.

JTI said the state does not have the right to introduce binding packaging restrictions that are stricter than those necessary to transpose the new EU directive on tobacco into national law, the Irish Times said.

Australia is already facing challenges at the World Trade Organization over complaints the laws create illegal obstacles to commerce. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes)