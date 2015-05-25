FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suntory to buy Japan Tobacco's beverage vending machine business - Jiji
May 25, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Suntory to buy Japan Tobacco's beverage vending machine business - Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd plans to buy Japan Tobacco Inc’s beverage vending machine business for around 150 billion yen ($1.2 billion), with the deal set to be announced later on Monday, Jiji Press reported.

The deal would include the purchase of Japan Tobacco’s “Roots” canned coffee and “Momono Tennen-sui” flavoured water brands, Jiji said.

Japan Tobacco announced in February that it was pulling out of the beverage business. ($1 = 121.6700 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

