Japan Tobacco to buy UK e-cigarette brand E-Lites
June 11, 2014

Japan Tobacco to buy UK e-cigarette brand E-Lites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc agreed to buy the maker of E-Lites, a leading brand of e-cigarette in Britain, giving it entry to the fast-growing market for tobacco alternatives.

Japan Tobacco said on Wednesday that it agreed to buy all outstanding shares of E-Lites’ parent company Zandera, founded in 2009.

Financial terms were not disclosed, though the company said it will fund the purchase with existing cash and debt. It said the deal is expected to have a minor effect on its performance and cash flow in fiscal 2014.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason Neely

