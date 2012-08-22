Japan's Tohoku Elec signs $2.9 bln syndicate loan

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japanese utility Tohoku Electric Power Co has signed a deal to borrow 230 billion yen ($2.9 billion) from a syndicate of domestic banks to help pay for high-cost fossil fuels while its nuclear reactors remain offline.

Tohoku has had to buy more fuel to run its oil and gas-fired plants harder, as well as spend more on nuclear safety, in the aftermath of Japan’s Fukushima nuclear disaster last year.

Tohoku is waiting for governmental clearance to restart its reactors, a far from certain conclusion given Japan’s public and policy backlash against nuclear power.

The loan, which was arranged by Mizuho Corporate Bank, will be made between this month and next February by six major Japanese banks, including Mizuho, Tohoku said in a statement on Wednesday. The money will also be used for investment in equipment, and to pay down other debt.

Only two of Japan’s 50 nuclear units are working, and the July restart of two reactors galvanised the growing anti-nuclear movement.