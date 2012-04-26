FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tokyo Gas to raise power plant capacity by 400MW -media
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 26, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

Tokyo Gas to raise power plant capacity by 400MW -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Tokyo Gas plans to invest 30 billion yen to 40 billion yen ($371 million-$495 million) to raise the capacity of its gas-fired power plant in Yokohama by 400 megawatts to 1,200 MW in 2015, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday, without citing sources.

Tokyo Gas holds a 75 percent stake in the joint venture power plant, with the rest held by Showa Shell Sekiyu KK .

Quake-hit Tokyo Electric Power Co had asked Tokyo Gas to consider bringing forward its plans for building a third generating unit at the plant, Japan’s biggest city gas supplier had said in April 2011.

$1 = 80.7900 Japanese yen Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.