Japan's Toyo Engineering wins $2.3 bln Malaysia steam cracker contract
August 21, 2014 / 4:47 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Toyo Engineering wins $2.3 bln Malaysia steam cracker contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toyo Engineering Corp said on Thursday it has been awarded a contract for building a steam cracker complex project in Malaysia by a unit of state oil firm Petronas for about 240 billion yen ($2.31 billion).

This is part of Petronas’ refinery and petrochemical integrated development (Rapid) in Pengerang, Johor, Malaysia.

The contract has been awarded on a lump sum turn-key basis and completion of the facilities, which include the ethylene production plant, pyrolysis gasoline plant and butadiene extraction plant, is scheduled for mid-2019, the Japanese firm said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 103.8500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
