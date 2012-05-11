UPDATE 1-Japan PM eyes start of free trade talks with China, S.Korea

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday he would work with China and South Korea at a weekend summit in Beijing on starting negotiations on a three-way free trade pact, although senior officials suggested it could take time for talks to begin.

Noda made the remarks to reporters ahead of a weekend meeting with Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao and South Korean President Lee Myung-bak on Sunday in a trilateral summit in Beijing.

The three countries account for 20 percent of the global GDP.

“I really want to reach an agreement on the start of talks on a Japan, China and South Korea FTA (free trade agreement) ... That’s what I plan to call for at the summit and I would like to get the job done,” Noda said in a group interview.

Senior Vice Foreign Minister Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi said on Thursday any immediate launch of the talks is unlikely, according to a Kyodo news agency report.

The three-way summit will focus on trade, but a controversy over a meeting of an Uighur exile group that begins in Tokyo on Monday threatens to cast a shadow over the talks in Beijing.

On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei issued a curt denunciation of Japan for issuing a visa to a leader the Uighur organization.

China has blamed violence in its restive far western region of Xinjiang, home to the Turkic language-speaking Muslim Uighur people, on Islamic separatists who want to establish an independent state of East Turkestan.

“The World Uyghur Congress has countless links to terrorism, and is an anti-China organization through and through. We express our opposition to Japan’s move, and we hope that it will take measures to avoid repercussions and take real steps to protect broader Chinese-Japanese relations,” Hong said.

Turning to the domestic politics front, Noda said he is ready to meet ruling party power broker Ichiro Ozawa to help pass tax hike bills.

“I‘m willing to meet with anyone if necessary,” Noda said.

The Democratic Party earlier this week lifted the suspension of Ozawa’s party membership after he was acquitted in a political fund misreporting case in April, allowing him to exert greater influence among party members.

Ozawa is strongly opposed to Noda’s sales tax hike plan.