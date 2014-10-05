FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Toyota, Mitsubishi to halt production at some Japan plants due to typhoon
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 5, 2014 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Toyota, Mitsubishi to halt production at some Japan plants due to typhoon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds information on production halt at a Mitsubishi Motors plant)

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp plans to halt production on Monday morning at 12 plants in central Japan due to a typhoon that is hitting the area, spokesman Ryo Sakai said on Sunday.

The 12 plants, which include four vehicle factories as well as engine and automotive parts plants, are all Aichi prefecture in central Japan. Toyota will decide whether to resume production later on Monday depending on the weather conditions, Sakai said.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp also plans to halt production at its Okazaki plant in central Japan on Monday morning and afternoon, spokesman Manabu Yamanishi said.

Nissan Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, Suzuki Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp plan to operate their factories as usual, company spokesmen said.

Typhoon Phanfone, which was downgraded from an earlier status of a super typhoon, is moving northeast at 25 kph (16 mph) towards central and eastern Japan after lashing parts of the Kyushu and Okinawa islands, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Sunday. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.