U.S., Japan agree to revise mutual defense guidelines
October 3, 2013 / 5:40 AM / 4 years ago

U.S., Japan agree to revise mutual defense guidelines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The United States and ally Japan on Thursday agreed to revise their long-standing mutual defense guidelines and said they would locate a second ballistic defense radar on Japan’s west coast and relocate 5,000 U.S. Marines to Guam.

The defense guidelines were last updated in 1997. The agreement came after meetings between Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, and U.S. counterparts Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel.

The revision of the guidelines between the long-time allies reflects growing concerns about North Korea’s nuclear program, global terrorism, cyber attacks and other threats of the 21st century.

The ministers agreed they would locate a new X-band U.S. missile defense radar system at Kyogamisaki air base on Japan’s west coast and formalized a decision to relocate 5,000 U.S. Marines from Okinawa to Guam.

