7 months ago
US defense chief, in Japan, reaffirms commitment to defense treaty
#Industrials
February 3, 2017

US defense chief, in Japan, reaffirms commitment to defense treaty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary reaffirmed America's commitment to its mutual defense treaty with Japan during a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday in Tokyo.

"Due to some of the provocations out of North Korea and other challenges that we jointly face, I want to make certain that Article 5 of our mutual defense treaty is understood to be as real to us today as it was a year ago, five years ago, and as it will be a year, and 10 years, from now," Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

