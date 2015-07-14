FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Japan ink deal for first batch of V-22 tiltrotors -sources
July 14, 2015

U.S., Japan ink deal for first batch of V-22 tiltrotors -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - The United States and Japan have finalized an agreement for an initial sale of five V-22 tiltrotor planes to Japan, the first international sale of the “Osprey” aircraft, sources familiar with the agreement said on Tuesday.

The U.S. Defense Department is expected to announce the agreement this week, the sources said.

Japan plans in coming years to buy a total of 17 V-22 aircraft, which take off and land like a helicopter, but fly like a plane. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

