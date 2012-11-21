FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Kansai, Kyushu Elec to import 1 mln T U.S. coal
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Kansai, Kyushu Elec to import 1 mln T U.S. coal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japanese utilities Kansai Electric Power Co and Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Wednesday they have agreed to jointly buy a total of 1 million tonnes of low-sulphur high quality U.S. coal at prices competitive with a similar type from Australia.

Australia is traditionally the biggest thermal coal supplier to Japan. But given the shutdown of nuclear reactors in Japan for safety checks after last year’s Fukushima disaster, utilities have stepped up efforts to cut fuel procurement costs.

The two companies, which were among the most nuclear-reliant utilities in Japan, also said in a joint news conference that they would consider extending the one-year contract with Oxbow Carbon of the United States further.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.