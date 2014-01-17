UPDATE 1-Japan utilities Dec LNG use at record high with reactors shut

* 10 power firms burned nearly 5.27 mln tonnes of LNG in Dec * Thermal coal use highest ever for month of December * All Japan's nuclear units offline for safety checks (Adds milestones, table) TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Japan's regional power monopolies consumed a record amount of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in December, industry data showed, as they ramped up the use of the super-cooled fuel to generate electricity while their nuclear reactors remained shuttered. Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) and other regional electricity monopolies are burning record amounts of natural gas and thermal coal, while cutting back on more expensive crude and fuel oil to reduce costs as their atomic units stay offline for safety checks following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011. The 10 utilities burned just under 5.27 million tonnes of LNG in December, a 4 percent rise for the same month a year earlier, and the highest monthly figure since the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan entered into its current structure in April 1972, a group spokesman said on Friday. Japan is currently nuclear free for just the third time in more than four decades, forcing the nation's power firms to rely more on fossil fuels to generate power. Thermal coal use for the group's power firms grew 15 percent year-on-year to 5.31 million tonnes last month, the highest amount ever for the month of December, the spokesman said. But use of fuel oil fell by more than a fifth and crude oil was down by over a third for the month. Japan's use of fuel oil to generate power is set to fall over the next fiscal year to levels not seen since before the Fukushima disaster, if enough of the country's nuclear reactors are allowed back online. The firms generated 82.32 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in December, down 2.2 percent from a year earlier. Below is a table of utilities' consumption and purchases last month. Coal and LNG are in tonnes, while crude and fuel oil are in barrels. Consumption Dec-13 Nov-13 Dec-12 yr/yr % Coal 5,307,974 4,781,607 4,631,646 14.6 Fuel oil 8,201,874 5,743,877 10,489,632 -21.8 Crude 6,246,545 5,827,437 9,013,397 -30.7 Total oil 14,448,419 11,571,314 19,503,028 -25.9 LNG 5,265,915 4,596,827 5,051,540 4.2 Naphtha 10 1 0 n/a Purchase Dec-13 Nov-13 Dec-12 yr/yr % Coal 5,061,087 5,098,855 4,375,053 15.7 Fuel oil 7,553,433 5,851,319 10,086,606 -25.1 Crude 6,660,049 5,581,279 9,554,609 -30.3 Total oil 14,213,482 11,432,598 19,641,215 -27.6 LNG 5,420,123 5,013,692 5,027,972 7.8 Naphtha 0 0 0 n/a (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)