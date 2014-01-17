Japan utilities December coal use rises 15 pct y/y - data

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s regional power monopolies consumed 15 percent more thermal coal in December than a year earlier to generate electricity while their nuclear plants remained offline after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, industry data showed on Friday.

The utilities burned 5.31 million tonnes of thermal coal last month compared with 4.63 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan showed.

They generated 82.32 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in December, down 2.2 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Paul Tait)