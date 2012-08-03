FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Japan utilities' fossil fuel usage in Apr-June 
August 3, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Japan utilities' fossil fuel usage in Apr-June 

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's main power companies burned 19 percent more gas and more than doubled oil
usage in the April-June quarter than a year earlier, increasing their costs as the world's third-biggest
economy went without nuclear power for the first time since 1970.
    Kansai Electric Power Co's two reactors went online in July, but the remaining 48 remained
shut for tighter safety checks after last year's radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's 
Fukushima Daiichi plant.
    The following table shows the 11 main power producers' actual fuel consumption for the three-month
period compared to year-earlier figures, according to a Reuters survey. Power wholesaler J-Power's formal
company name is Electric Power Development Co.
    Crude and fuel oil volumes are in thousands of kilolitres, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal
are in thousands of tonnes. One kilolitre is equal to about 6.2898 barrels. Year ago figures are in
parentheses.
  
   Company   Crude            Fuel              Oil                   LNG                 Coal           
               oil            oil             total                                              
  Hokkaido                                                                                               
                                                                                                         
                -      -      420   (100)      420      (100)        -           -       1,210   (1,160) 
                                                                                                 
  Tohoku**                                                                                               
                                                                                                         
                                               290      (250)      1,060     (1,000)       580     (590) 
     Tokyo                                                                                               
                                                                                                         
              672    (276)   1,615  (480)    2,287      (756)      5,415     (5,289)       660     (219) 
    Chubu*                                                                                               
                                                                                                         
              624    (276)           (10)      626      (286)      3,539     (2,774)     2,148   (2,158) 
                                2                                                                
  Hokuriku                                                                                               
                                                                                                         
               30     (70)      70   (30)      100      (100)        -           -       1,400   (1,400) 
  Kansai**                                                                                               
                                                                                                         
                                             1,570      (390)      1,770     (1,110)     1,210     (970) 
   Chugoku                                                                                               
                                                                                                         
              330    (158)    242   (317)      572      (475)        528       (345)       975     (961) 
   Shikoku                                                                                               
                                                                                                         
               86     (27)    282    (53)      368       (80)         67        (67)       692     (743) 
    Kyushu                                                                                               
                                                                                                         
            417.3   (159.1)  467.3  (31.8)   884.6    (190.9)    1,182.9     (776.2)     971.5    (1,208)
   Okinawa                                                                                               
                                                                                                         
                -      -        98  (118)       98      (118)          1         -         452     (465) 
                                                                                                 
   J-Power                                                                                               
                                                                                                         
                -      -         -    -        -          -          -           -       3,990   (4,280) 
                                                                                                 
     total                                                                                               
                                            7,215.6  (2,745.9)   13,562.9  (11,361.2)  14,288.5          
                                                                                                 (14,154)
 *Chubu Electric announces purchase, not usage, data.
**Kansai Electric and Tohoku Electric do not provide a breakdown of crude and fuel oil.      

 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
