FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FACTBOX-Japan power companies' plans for investment, fuel use
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 9, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

FACTBOX-Japan power companies' plans for investment, fuel use

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

By Yuko Inoue and Risa Maeda
    TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Here are details of Japanese electricity utilities' fuel use, procurement
plans, strategies and schedules for building new coal and liquefied natural gas power stations, according
to a Reuters survey conducted during their most recent earnings announcements and interviews. 
    Tepco said it planned to consume 9.51 million kilolitres of oil, 20.98 million tonnes of LNG and 6.2
million tonnes of coal in the 2013/14 year, but other companies declined to comment. Shikoku Electric
declined to comment on the survey's questions on fuel use and procurement plans.   

 Fuel-Use and Procurement by Type and Strategies
 (In million kilolitres for oil, million tonnes for LNG and coal)
 Utility   2012/13 fuel use plans             Spot contracts                   Use of sub-bituminous coal
 Tepco     Oil 11.09, LNG 23.95, Coal 3.17    LNG 25.9%*, no spot in coal      Yes, plans more in 13/14
 Kansai     n.a.                              Yes for LNG                      No
 Chubu      n.a.                              Coal 50%                         10-15% of total, plans more
 Tohoku    Oil 1.9, LNG 4.7, Coal 4.6         LNG 40%**, no spot in coal       Yes, plans more
 Hokkaido  n.a.                               n.a.                             No
 Kyushu    Oil equivalent of 7.2***           Yes                              Yes since 04/05, plans more
 Hokuriku  Fuel oil 0.6, Crude 0.4, Coal 6.7  n.a.                             n.a.
 Chugoku   n.a.                               n.a.                             No, may consider
 Okinawa   Fuel oil 0.4, LNG 0.1, Coal 1.81   Fuel oil 4.3%, no LNG/coal spot  60% of total
 J-Power   Coal 21                            Yes                              20-30% of total
 * first half of 2012/13 ** 2011/12 *** purchase plan in second half of 2012/1
           
  Japan Power Cos' Investment Plans for LNG-Fired Plants  
  Company         mega watts     2013    2014     2015    2016    2017   2018  2019  2021    2022   2028
  Tepco                  500     500                                                                    
  Tepco                  150             150                                                            
  Tepco                  444             444                                                            
  Tepco                  498             498                                                            
  Tepco                1,420                              710     710                                   
  Kansai               2,919                   2,919#                                                   
  Kansai               3,700                                                               3,700*       
  Shikoku                280                             280#                                           
  Okinawa                251     251                                                                    
  Chubu                1,190   1,190                                                                    
  Chubu                1,190           1,190                                                            
  Chubu                2,316                                    2,316                                   
  Kyushu                 480                              480                                           
  Tohoku                 490                              490                                           
  Tohoku                 490                                      490                                   
  Hokuriku               400                                             400                            
  Hokkaido               500                                                   500                      
  Hokkaido               500                                                         500                
  Hokkaido               500                                                                        500 
  Total capacity      18,218   1,941   2,282    2,919   1,960   3,516    400    500  500   3,700    500 
  *Planned after 2022 #upgrade of existing LNG-fired plant
    
    Japan power cos' investment plans for Coal-Fired plants              
 Company            mega watts   2013   2016  2019   2020   2021  After 2023  After 2025  After 2027
  Tepco                   600    600                                                                
  Tepco                 1,000   1,000                                                               
  Kyushuu               1,000                                         1,000                         
  Tepco*                  600                 600                                                   
  Tepco*                1,000                       1,000                                           
  Tepco*                1,000                              1,000                                    
  Tohoku                  600                                                       600             
  Chugoku                 400                                                                   400 
  J-power                 600                        600                                            
  J-power, Chugoku        170           170                                                         
 Total capacity         6,970   1,600   170    600  1,600  1,000      1,000         600         400 
  *To contract out construction through auction. Coal is the most likely fuel source.
    

 (Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.