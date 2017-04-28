Japan's power utilities report 6th year of decline in power sales

By Osamu Tsukimori TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Power sales at Japan's former regional utilities dropped for the sixth straight year in the year through March, as more and more retail accounts have drifted away since the government opened up the market last April. The energy sector has been in flux in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011, and in the last year the government has removed the final barriers to cross-ownership between gas and electricity suppliers. Power sales at the 10 former regional monopolies totalled 783.4 billion kWh in the year to March 31. That was down 1.7 percent from the previous year, a Reuters survey showed, and about 15 percent off the record high recorded in the year to March 2008. Sales are likely to slide more in the current business year, with all eight of the utilities that reported outlooks projecting another drop this year. Industry-wide revenues fell 7.1 percent in the year through March to 18.06 trillion yen ($162 billion), with only Shikoku Electric, which has seen relatively little new competition, recording an increase. Sales at Fukushima operator Tokyo Electric (Tepco) tumbled 11.7 percent. The company has lost a hefty 1.81 million retail power customers on its home turf in the greater Tokyo area as new suppliers have jumped into the market. To offset that, Tepco has attracted about 50,000 retail power customers outside of its home area in the first year of liberalisation, although that fell short of its target of 200,000 accounts. Overall, the 10 former big power utilities lost a combined 3.43 million retail power customers in the year since the market was opened up, with the impact of liberalisation felt nationwide. Chugoku Electric Power, headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, was no exception, losing around 40,000 retail customers. "More than 50 (new power entrants) have offered services in our home area, spurring full-fledged competition," Akira Sasaki, deputy general manager of Chugoku's Tokyo Office, told reporters. All the former monopolies that own nuclear plants reported falls in recurring profit, or pre-tax earnings before one-off items, except for Kyushu Electric, which has restarted its Sendai nuclear plant. A survey of the 10 utilities showed they had together lost 3.43 million retail accounts as of the end of March. In return, they have acquired only about 168,000 retail customers in other utilities' areas. To make up for the loss of customers, some are moving quickly into the city retail gas market, with the sector - worth more than $20 billion a year - having opened up this month to companies beyond the regional firms that have typically piped gas to homes around the country. Kansai Electric Power Co is leading this pack, having gained about 140,000 city gas retail customers so far to compete with Osaka Gas, which has picked up about 320,000 of its retail power accounts in return. The following table shows the number of switches to new power providers made by retail power users in each area of the former monopolies. The percentages are the ratio of the number of switched accounts to each utility's total retail power accounts. The number of retail power accounts the utilities have gained in other firms' home turfs is mentioned in acquired column. Lost ratio Acquired Utility end-March end-March other areas Hokkaido Electric 164,600 6.0% n/a Tohoku Electric 121,800 2.2% 260 Tepco 1,813,800 7.9% 50,000 Chubu Electric 295,100 3.9% 100,000 Hokuriku Electric 20,600 1.7% 1,650 Kansai Electric 721,500 7.2% 12,000 Chugoku Electric 40,300 1.2% 1,100 Shikoku Electric 32,900 1.7% 600 Kyushu Electric 217,300 3.5% 2,300 Okinawa Electric 0 0.0% n/a Total 3,427,900 5.5% 167,910 ($1 = 111.4400 yen) (Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Hugh Lawson)