FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan volcano erupts, several injured, aircraft diverted
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 27, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Japan volcano erupts, several injured, aircraft diverted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A volcano in central Japan erupted on Saturday injuring at least eight people and forced aircraft to divert flying routes to void the billowing ash cloud.

The Meteorological Agency said Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, erupted at around 11:53 a.m. (0253 GMT), sending smoke down the mountain’s south slope for more than three kms (1.9 miles).

“Seven people were lightly injured and one person suffered serious injuries as a result of the eruption,” Makoto Hasegawa of the Nagano prefecture fire department told Reuters.

The eruption is still taking place, he said.

“Airplanes are diverting their flying routes to avoid the ash cloud,” said Hasegawa.

NHK public broadcaster showed footage of the mountain sending thick, grey smoke into the air.

Mt. Ontake is located some 200 km (125 miles) west of Tokyo. No nuclear power plants are located nearby. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Antoni Slodkowski, Mari Saito)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.