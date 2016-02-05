FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Sakurajima volcano, not far from nuclear plant, erupts
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
February 5, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Sakurajima volcano, not far from nuclear plant, erupts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A Japanese volcano about 50 km (30 miles) from a nuclear plant erupted on Friday, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said, sending fountains of lava into the night sky.

The Sakurajima volcano, on the southernmost main island of Kyushu, erupts frequently.

The Sendai nuclear plant, run by Kyushu Electric Power, and on the same island, resumed operations last year. It was shut down, along with all of Japan’s nuclear plants, after a 2011 earthquake and tsunami triggered a meltdown at a nuclear plant north of Tokyo. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Robert Birsel)

