Japan says no risk to human life after volcano erupts
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 29, 2015 / 2:30 AM / 2 years ago

Japan says no risk to human life after volcano erupts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday there was no risk to human life after a volcano erupted on the remote southern island of Kuchinoerabujima.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters the government was making its utmost efforts to gather information and secure the safety of island’s roughly 140 residents.

The volcano erupted suddenly on Friday, blasting plumes of black smoke high into the sky and prompting authorities to order the evacuation of the island’s residents.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
