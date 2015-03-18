FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panasonic agrees to base pay rises bigger than last year
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 18, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

Panasonic agrees to base pay rises bigger than last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp said on Wednesday it has agreed to increase the base salary for its employees by 3,000 yen a month, higher than last year’s 2,000 yen hike, following annual wage negotiations with the electronics maker’s labour union.

Many Japanese firms are due to announce the results of their wage talks on Wednesday. Higher wages are considered key to sustaining growth and decisively ending deflation in the world’s No.3 economy.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government has been urging Japanese companies - which are sitting on record levels of cash amid hefty profits - to do their part and lift workers’ pay.

But real, inflation-adjusted wages fell 2.5 percent in 2014, with households squeezed by higher consumers prices and an increase in the national sales tax rate. (Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.