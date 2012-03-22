FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Japan to see warmer weather in Apr-June
#Asia
March 22, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan to see warmer weather in Apr-June

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Utilities to struggle to meet demand
    * Power demand in focus as nuclear plants offline
    * Western Japan hosts 3 of 4 most nuclear-reliant utilities

 (Adds details, table)	
    TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Japan may see  mostly average to
warmer-than-average weather over the next three months, the
country's official forecaster said on Thursday, pushing up
electricity demand at a time when the country's utilities are
struggling to fill in supply gaps.	
    Power demand has been in focus since last year's devastating
earthquake and tsunami that destroyed Tokyo Electric Power Co's
 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, prompting the
government to reassess atomic safety regulations and keeping
almost all reactors offline. 	
    Japan's utilities are concerned that any increase in the
usage of air-conditioning could stretch power supplies, with all
but two nuclear reactors offline.	
    Some utilities are preparing for unusually high temperatures
like in the summer of 2010. The country's nine major regional
utilities saw the highest daily peak-hour demand of a total
154,171 megawatts in June 2010, which is 2 percent higher than
150,574 megawatts in 2011, according to industry data.	
    Over the next three months, western Japan will have a 40
percent chance of above-average temperatures and a 40 percent
likelihood of average temperatures, the Japan Meteorological
Agency said in its forecast.	
    Western Japan hosts three out of the four regional utilities
which relied for more than a third of their electricity demand
on nuclear plants before Japan was hit last year by the worst
nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986.	
    Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo 
area, will also have a 40 percent chance each of average
temperatures and higher-than-average temperatures over the same
period.	
    Dozens of reactors have entered regular maintenance since
the earthquake and tsunami, with idled ones unable to restart
until they meet new safety checks and receive clearance from the
central and local governments.	
    All reactors in the west are already offline. Tokyo
Electric's No.6 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant is due
to shut on Monday, while the last online reactor, the No.3 unit
at Hokkaido Electric Power Co's Tomari plant in
northern Japan, is expected to be shut by early May.	
        	
    The following table gives the temperature forecast for the
coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average
or above average (previous forecasts in parentheses):	
       	
 Forecasts for Northern Japan                      	
                    BELOW   AVERAGE   ABOVE                     
 Apr-Jun                20       40       40                    
 Apr                    30 (20)  40 (40)  30 (40) 	
May                    20 (20)  40 (40)  40 (40)	
Jun                    20       40       40	
     	
 Forecast for Eastern Japan                      	
                    BELOW   AVERAGE   ABOVE                     
Apr-Jun                20       40       40         	
Apr                    30 (30)  40 (40)  30 (30)  	
May                    20 (20)  40 (40)  40 (40)	
Jun                    20       40       40	
    	
 Forecast for Western Japan                      	
                    BELOW   AVERAGE   ABOVE                     
Apr-Jun                20       40       40                     
Apr                    30 (30)  40 (40)  30 (30) 	
May                    20 (30)  40 (40)  40 (30)	
Jun                    20       40       40	
    	
 Forecast for Okinawa, Amami Islands                      	
                    BELOW   AVERAGE   ABOVE                     
Apr-Jun                30       40       30        	
Apr                    30 (40)  40 (40)  30 (20) 	
May                    30 (30)  40 (40)  30 (30)	
Jun                    30       30       40  	
	
 (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

