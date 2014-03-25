FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to see average weather in April-June -forecaster
March 25, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Japan to see average weather in April-June -forecaster

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japan is likely to see mostly
average weather from April to June, the official forecaster said
on Tuesday, lowering the risk of a potential spike in demand for
electricity from customers cranking up their air conditioning.
    But Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated
Tokyo area, will have a 40 percent chance of higher-than-average
temperatures for the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency
said in its monthly three-month forecast.
    Japan is currently nuclear free for just the third time in
more than four decades, following the reactor meltdowns and
radiation leaks at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima
Daiichi facility, requiring the country to rely heavily on
fossil fuel-fired power plants.
    The weather bureau also reiterated a forecast made earlier
this month that the possibility of an El Nino weather pattern
emerging this summer was greater than 50 percent.
 
    El Nino - a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the
Pacific - affects wind patterns and can trigger both floods and
drought in different parts of the globe, hitting production of
key foods such as rice, wheat and sugar.
    The table below gives the temperature forecast for the
coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average
or above average, with Okinawa and Amami referring to those
islands in southwestern Japan.    
      
 North Japan         Below       Ave.      Above
      April-June       30         40         30
          April        20         40         40
            May        30         40         30
           June        40         30         30

 East Japan          Below       Ave.      Above
      April-June       30         30         40
          April        20         40         40
            May        30         40         30
           June        30         40         30

 West Japan          Below       Ave.      Above
     April-June        30         30         40
          April        20         40         40
            May        30         40         30
           June        30         40         30

 Okinawa, Amami      Below       Ave.      Above
     April-June        30         40         30
          April        30         40         30
            May        30         40         30
           June        30         40         30

 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

