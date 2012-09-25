Japan to see milder to normal weather this winter

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japan will see mostly milder to normal weather this winter, potentially decreasing demand for electricity and kerosene for heating, official forecaster the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Tuesday. Japan managed to avoid a power shortage this summer despite a prolonged heat wave extending to this month, thanks to power-saving efforts at a time when most nuclear reactors remain shut following last year's earthquake and tsunami. The disaster wrecked the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant 240 km (150 miles) north of Tokyo, triggering radiation leaks that caused widespread contamination. Power supplies could be stretched this winter in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, where the cold could be more severe than usual. Hokkaido Electric Power Co has said it expects power supply to barely outstrip projected peak winter demand as none of its three reactors is operating amid public anxiety about nuclear safety. Only two of Japan's 50 commercial reactors are currently operating, and no more are likely to resume until next summer at the earliest. Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo area, h as a 40 percent chance each of higher-than-average and average t emperatures between December and February, the weather agency said in its first winter forecast. The following table gives the temperature forecast for coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average (previous forecasts in parentheses). Okinawa, Amami refers to those islands in southwestern Japan. North Japan Below Ave. Above Dec-Feb 30 40 30 Oct-Dec 40 30 30 Oct 30(40) 40(30) 30(30) Nov 40(30) 40(40) 20(30) Dec 30 40 30 East Japan Below Ave. Above Dec-Feb 20 40 40 Oct-Dec 30 40 30 Oct 30(40) 30(30) 40(30) Nov 40(30) 30(30) 30(40) Dec 30 30 40 West Japan Below Ave. Above Dec-Feb 20 40 40 Oct-Dec 30 30 40 Oct 30(40) 30(30) 40(30) Nov 30(20) 40(40) 30(40) Dec 20 40 40 Okinawa, Amami Below Ave. Above Dec-Feb 20 40 40 Oct-Dec 20 40 40 Oct 30(30) 30(40) 40(30) Nov 20(20) 40(40) 40(40) Dec 20 40 40 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)