Japan to import 1,280 tonnes of feed wheat via tender

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture said it would import 1,280 tonnes of feed-quality wheat and 67,000 tonnes of barley for livestock use via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed on Wednesday.

The ministry had sought 120,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 200,000 tonnes of feed barley in the tender that is usually conducted weekly. It is looking for the same amounts for each grain in a similar tender that will be held on Sept. 25.

Japan buys a small portion of feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for feed grain.

Details of the results are below, with the quantity in tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne:

QUANTITY AVG IMPORT PRICE AVG SELL PRICE

Feed wheat 1,280 n/a n/a

Feed barley 67,000 n/a n/a

*Shipments: Loading by Dec. 31, 2013, or arrival by Feb. 28, 2014. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)